On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at about 11:00 PM, officers with the Anderson Police Department went to the Baymont Inn in Anderson to conduct a probation compliance check of a room registered to Fawn Watkins, age 34, of Red Bluff. Watkins is currently on court probation out of Shasta County for possession of stolen property.
Once inside the room officers contacted Watkins, as well as, Michael Houchins, age 35, of Red Bluff, and a juvenile inside the room. A records check on Houchins revealed he was on active parole for robbery.
A subsequent search of the room revealed over twelve pounds of processed marijuana, in numerous sealed and unsealed plastic bags. The marijuana’s placement in the room made it easily accessible for the juvenile to handle and or ingest.
Houchins admitted to possessing the marijuana with the intent to unlawfully sell it and that he was providing an unsafe environment for the juvenile.
Watkins also admitted to providing an unsafe environment for the juvenile.
Shasta County Child & Family Services was contacted and responded to the scene, taking the juvenile into protective custody.
Houchins was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana for sales, and violating the terms of his parole.
Watkins was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony child endangerment and violating the terms of her probation.
The Anderson Police Department wants to remind the public while certain amounts of marijuana and certain licensed activities are legal, maintaining marijuana in a manner that posses a risk to a child is still a crime.