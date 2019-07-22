On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at about 11:00 PM, officers with the Anderson Police Department went to the Baymont Inn in Anderson to conduct a probation compliance check of a room registered to Fawn Watkins, age 34, of Red Bluff. Watkins is currently on court probation out of Shasta County for possession of stolen property.

Once inside the room officers contacted Watkins, as well as, Michael Houchins, age 35, of Red Bluff, and a juvenile inside the room. A records check on Houchins revealed he was on active parole for robbery.