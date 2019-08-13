Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds those who are rebuilding after wildfires to begin early the process to start temporary electric service to help them rebuild.

Before PG&E can provide temporary power, the customer must have a temporary power permit from the town or county and submit an application to PG&E. Applying with PG&E can be done two ways: online at www.pge.com\cco or by calling 1-877-743-7782. Visit the town or county’s website for information on how to apply for a temporary power permit.

PG&E is waiving its fees to connect and disconnect temporary power for those impacted by a qualifying wildfire or disaster.

“At PG&E we are committed to supporting our customers throughout the rebuild process,” said Aaron Johnson, a Vice President of Electric Operations at PG&E and the company’s Community Rebuild officer. “In addition to creating a Community Rebuild Team so we can process applications for power and gas in a timely manner, we also produced a how-to video on applying and getting ready for temporary power.”

The easy-to-follow “How to Obtain Temporary Power” video can be found at www.pge.com/campfire .

To coordinate on construction of permanent structures, PG&E also suggests that customers apply for permanent power and natural gas service when they have approved building plans from the town or county and are ready to start building. For customer having a modular or mobile home delivered, please apply to PG&E for service once you have made your purchase.

To date, PG&E has provided temporary power to more than 500 sites within the Camp Fire footprint and to more than 130 sites within the Carr Fire area. PG&E’s team of local, dedicated resources specifically for these rebuilding effort includes customer representatives, engineers and construction crews.

PG&E is sharing this message because it has encountered situations where customers and contractors were unaware of the need to apply for service when rebuilding structures or living in recreational vehicles and trailers on their properties. Applying early can be especially helpful for customers who are in a neighborhood with no other structures, and gas and electric lines have not yet been installed on the street.