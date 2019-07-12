Dear Editor,

WASA Western Service Workers, located at 2350 Beverly Drive near Big O Tires on Cypress (244-0968) is sponsoring a Back to School campaign for poor working families in Shasta County.

Items that they are collecting:

School Needs: backpacks, pens, pencils, noted books, lined paper, crayons, colored pencils, child scissors, gluesticks, binders, erasers, calculators, markers, rulers, pencil sharpeners, kids vitamins.

Office Needs: trash bags, canned goods for the food bank, water bottles, fruit, envelopes, clipboards and electrolight drinks for the cooling station on hot days.

WASA has stepped up to provide goods and service to many of the Carr and Camp Fire folk. A worthwhile place to invest for the betterment of our community.

Thanks for your interest and if you have any questions please call Susan B at 547 4327.

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro