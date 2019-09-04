On September 3, 2019 at 6:12 pm, Officer Ketel attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Mustang for several vehicle code violations. The driver of the vehicle, Shaw APPLEHANS, 30 yrs of Redding, refused to yield for Officer Ketel and sped off eastbound on Lake Boulevard then onto Yuletide Avenue. Officer Ketel pursued the vehicle into the area of July Way and St Nicholas Avenue. As APPLEHANS was driving recklessly through the neighborhood, he threw several items from his car including a rifle, a revolver, a knife, and a hammer. The pursuit continued for approximately 1 mile and ended when APPLEHANS yielded on the 1100 block of Lake Boulevard.

APPLEHANS was detained and found in possession of methamphetamine, metal knuckles, a firearm silencer, and an assortment of ammunition. The items that APPLEHANS had thrown on the roadway were recovered by assisting officers. APPLEHANS was placed under arrest for multiple crimes including; felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a silencer, possession of stolen property, possession of metal knuckles, possession of a controlled substance, and for an outstanding warrant. If you have information about this investigation, you are encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200.