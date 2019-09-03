The Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust are inviting volunteers to help with projects to spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, in a special workday, Saturday, Sept. 21, in observance of National Public Lands Day.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the historic Susanville Depot, 601 Richmond Road, and divide into teams to tackle projects at the Depot, Susanville Trailhead (caboose), Miller Road Trailhead, and Hobo Camp Day Use Area. Workers will install new trash bins, clear weeds, paint kiosks and install new signs. Participants should wear long pants and long sleeved shirts, and work boots or shoes suitable for outdoor work. The BLM will provide gloves, tools and all materials.

An appreciation barbecue hot dog lunch will wrap up the day at noon at the Depot.

“We appreciate the volunteer help we receive every year for National Public Lands Day observances,” said Sara Acridge, acting field manager for the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville. “Together, we can make a difference in keeping public lands and recreation facilities in good repair for everyone to enjoy.”

With a motto of “connecting to nature through service,” National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day event focused on America’s public lands. Hundreds of thousands of volunteers participate in NPLD work projects and special events every year. It is coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation.