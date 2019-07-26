At last year’s event, wildlife area staff and approximately 20 volunteers cleaned out and brushed up hunting blinds and posted field markers in preparation for the upcoming waterfowl season. Activities this year will include cleaning out and brushing up hunting blinds, installing and painting area signage, and improving mobility-impaired hunting blinds. Volunteers should bring gloves, work boots and sunscreen. Water and insect repellent will be provided, as will a barbecue lunch hosted by the California Waterfowl Association.

Volunteers will meet at 7 a.m. at the wildlife area headquarters located at Howard Slough Wildlife Area, 9256 Highway 162, Butte City (95920). For more information, please call (530) 982-2169.