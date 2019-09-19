Viva Downtown Redding and Healthy Shasta are celebrating 10 years of collaboration to make bicycle parking easier and more attractive in our community. Ten years ago, Viva Downtown Redding’s Design Committee created a great design for bicycle racks, both attractive and functional. They teamed up with Healthy Shasta to get funding for the bike racks and to work together, in conjunction with the City of Redding, to choose locations and install them at key locations downtown. The bike racks are fabricated right in Downtown Redding at Gerlinger Steel.

Since that time, the installation of these locally made bike racks has spread to the cities of

Anderson and Shasta Lake, as well as to Cottonwood, Fall River and places in between. City of Redding installs the racks, as do the cities of Anderson and Shasta Lake. Bicycle racks have been installed in more than 75 locations via this partnership.

“One of the best parts of this effort is that the bike racks were designed and are manufactured right in downtown Redding. They support local business both by providing jobs during the fabrication process, and longer-term they make it more convenient for people to bike to the local businesses they are installed near,” explains John Truitt, Executive Director of Viva Downtown Redding.

“To celebrate 10 years of increasing access to convenient bicycle parking, we are hosting a

contest to encourage people to get out and use the bike racks,” states Amy Pendergast of Healthy Shasta.

Five gift cards to local businesses and 25 Viva Downtown Discount Cards will be given to

randomly chosen individuals that take a photo using any of the “Viva – Healthy Shasta” style bike racks and upload it online with the hashtag #HSVivaBikeParking with a statement of which location it is in by midnight on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Wondering where to park your bike? Check out the new online bicycle parking map that includes details such as if the bike parking is undercover, near a window/door for visibility, and includes photos of the bicycle parking options. This map includes both the Healthy Shasta – Viva racks that are part of this contest, as well as other bike parking throughout Shasta County.

More information about the “Healthy Shasta – Viva 10 Years of Bicycle Parking” contest or a

link to the interactive bicycle parking map can be found at www.heatlhyshasta.org/vivabikerack or www.vivadowntownredding.org.

Healthy Shasta is a collaborative committed to making the ‘healthy choice the easy choice’

where you live, work and play.

Viva Downtown is a Main Street America organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural,

social and economic development of Downtown Redding.