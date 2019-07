The Veterans Palo Cedro Post 214 American Legion will be hosting its annual barbecue on Sat. Aug. 17, 2019, at the Palo Cedro Community Center (next to Goodtimes Pizza).

All Veterans and family are invited to attend. Post 214 to provide hamburgers and hot dogs. If you have a special dish, you are welcome to bring it. Social time starts at 10:00 a.m. to noon, lunch noon to? RSVP to Richard @ 524-7101.