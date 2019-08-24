EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES LIFTED

FOR SOME AREAS NEAR THE MOUNTAIN FIRE Effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight, updated road closures will be at Bear Mountain Rd. at Dry Creek Rd., Bear Mountain Rd. and all roads off of Jennifer Lane, and Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for all residents inside these road closure areas. Drivers traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as fire apparatus and emergency personnel continue to work in the area. The evacuation center will remain open at the Crosspointe Community Church 2960 Hartnell Avenue in Redding.

MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 50% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place.

The fire that is still under investigation, seven residential and seven outbuilding structures have been destroyed. Four residential and two other structures have been damaged. Two injuries, minor in nature have been treated and released.

Firefighters will continue to extinguish interior hotspots and secure the containment lines. Damage assessment is ongoing. Residents traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as fire apparatus and emergency personnel continues to work in the area.

