#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 60% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place.

The fire that is still under investigation, seven residential and seven outbuilding structures have been destroyed (remains the same). Four residential and two other structures have been damaged. Two injuries, minor in nature have been treated and released.

Firefighters will continue to extinguish interior hotspots and secure the containment lines. Damage assessment is ongoing. Residents traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as fire apparatus and emergency personnel continues to work in the area.

Evacuations: Bear Mountain Rd at Dry Creek Rd., Bear Mountain Rd and all roads off Jennifer Lane, and Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd. Mandatory evacuations for residents in these road closures areas.

Evacuation Center located at Crosspointe Community Church 2960 Hartnell Avenue Redding, CA.

Road Closures: Effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight, updated road closures will be at Bear Mountain Rd. at Dry Creek Rd., Bear Mountain Rd. and all roads off of Jennifer Lane, and Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd.