The Redding Police Department is requesting assistance with locating Kacie Gutierrez and checking the welfare of her two small children.

Kacie Gutierrez, 35 years old of Redding, was involved in a stabbing incident with a family member during the morning of September 7, 2019. After the assault, Gutierrez fled the area of Delta Street with her two small children, a seven year old boy and a two year old girl. Gutierrez is described as a Caucasian female, 5’3”, 170 pounds, with dark brown hair. Gutierrez was last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt. The clothing for the two children is unknown.

Gutierrez may possibly be driving a blue colored, 1990 Toyota Corolla, with a California License Plate of 7ZUD674. The Toyota has sun damaged paint on the roof.

Gutierrez is wanted for questioning regarding the attack. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez and her two children are encouraged to call the Redding Police Department.

UPDATE

On September 7, 2019, at 2:41 P.M., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office located Kacie Gutierrez and her two children at the Shell Station, located at 12886 Lake Blvd, in the City of Shasta Lake.

Gutierrez was detained at the location until officers with the Redding Police Department arrived. The children were returned to a family member and Gutierrez was booked into the Shasta County Jail for attempted murder and felony child endangerment.

The Redding Police Department would like to thank the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Redding for their assistance in this investigation.