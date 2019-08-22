CAL FIRE reporting Mountain Incident is 820 acres. Evacuation center located at Crosspointe Community Church 2960 Hartnell Ave. Dogs and cats accepted at Haven Humane, Millville Animal Shelter, horses and livestock accepted at Redding Rodeo Grounds

299 East is now closed to westbound traffic at Deschutes Road due to the Mountain Fire. 299 East remains closed to east bound traffic at Old Oregon Trail Please choose alternate routes and avoid the area

Update Mountain Fire is now 600 acres

UPDATE AT 1340.

FIRE IS NOW AT 300 Plus acres

Evacuation Center has been moved to Crosspointe Community Church located at 2960 Hartnell Rd Redding Shasta College is closed effective immediately.

Cal Fire reports #MountainFire is now approximately 150-200 acres.

Reminder! You may evacuate if you feel unsafe, you do not need to wait for a knock on your door.

#MountainFire New Incident: #MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 20 acres.

Attn: Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents! EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY! Dry Creek, Jones Valley, Elk Trail East & West, Christian, Driftwood, High View, Scotts Trail, West of Bear Mountain Road. Evacuation to Shasta College Gymnasium

This situation is very fluid and rapidly changing if you do not see your road listed but feel you are in danger YOU MAY EVACUATE.