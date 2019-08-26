#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 95% contained.

Structures Damaged Residential: 5

Structures Damaged Other: 2

Structures Destroyed Residential: 7

Structures Destroyed Other: 7

Injuries: 3 (Minor in nature, treated and released)

Fire Cause: Under Investigation

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol. Fire suppression repair is ongoing. Residents traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as fire apparatus and personnel continue to work in the area.

Evacuations: None

Road Closures: None