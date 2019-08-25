Evacuations And Road Closures Lifted For All Areas Of The Mountain Fire Effective at 5:00 p.m. Aug. 24, all evacuations and road closures will be lifted in the area of the Mountain Fire. The American Red Cross evacuation center at Crosspointe Community Church in Redding will close this Aug. 24 evening at 9:00 p.m. Drivers traveling in the vicinity are asked to move with caution as firefighters and equipment remain working in the area.

#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 80% contained.

The fire that is still under investigation, seven residential and seven outbuilding structures have been destroyed. Five residential and two other structures have been damaged. Three injuries, minor in nature have been treated and released.

Firefighters will continue to mop up and patrol. Damage assessment has been completed and fire suppression repair has begun. All road closures and evacuation have been lifted. Residents traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as fire apparatus and emergency personnel continues to work in the area.