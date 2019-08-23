MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 40% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place.

The fire that is still under investigation, has claimed three residential and four outbuilding structures. One structure is damaged. Two injuries, minor in nature have been treated and released.

Firefighters made good progress overnight preventing additional growth to the fire and increasing containment line. The north side of the fire presents the biggest challenge due to the possibility of increased south winds and steep, rugged terrain. Damage assessment is ongoing.

Evacuations: Bear Mountain Rd. from Christian Way to Dry Creek Rd., Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd. Elk Trail West at Dry Creek Rd., northbound Intermountain Rd. and westbound Alice Lane. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for all residents inside these road closure areas.

Evacuation Center located at Crosspointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA.

Road Closures: Bear Mountain Rd. from Christian Way to Dry Creek Rd., Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd. Elk Trail West at Dry Creek Rd., northbound Intermountain Rd. and westbound Alice Lane