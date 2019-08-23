Incorrect information was passed on that the Mountain Fire was at 820 acres, the fire remains at 600 acres.

MountainFire at Bear Mountain Rd & Dry Creek Rd in Jones Valley (Shasta County) is now 600 acres and 20% contained. Live Fire Web App

The Mountain Fire in started at 11:04 a.m (CHP reported at 11:10 a.m. that is was started at a houseboat—fire cause is still under investigation) in the Bear Mountain Rd and Dry Creek Roads area of Jones Valley. At 7:00 p.m. Cal Fire reports the fire at 600 acres and 20% containment. One structure has been destroyed.

Erratic fire behavior influence by windy conditions and steep terrain challenged firefighters into the mid-afternoon. Winds calmed allowing progress to be made in slowing the fire’s spread, however, there is an anticipated return of gusty conditions tonight. Damage assessment is ongoing. Crews will continue working through the night to increase and strengthen containment lines.

Resources Assigned: Engines 50, Fire Crews 23, Bulldozers 6, Water Tenders 14, Helicopters 4, Overhead personnel 19, Air Tankers 10—Total personnel 580