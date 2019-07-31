On July 30th, 2019, at 4:45 am, Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment
complex in the 700 block of Mary Street. Several people called 911 reporting that an unknown male subject kicked the door into an apartment and was breaking things inside the apartment.
Officer Veilleaux and several other officers arrived on scene and observed a male subject breaking out windows in the apartment. The male subject identified as Corey Cornellier, 32 years old from Redding, came running out of the apartment towards officers. Cornellier was clearly under the influence of a controlled substance and had no idea where he was.
Officers searched the apartment and found over 6 ounces of methamphetamine, over 18 grams of heroin, a scale and over $800 in cash. There were needles and drug paraphernalia throughout the apartment. It was determined that Cornellier was staying at the apartment. The owner of the apartment was not located.
Cornellier is on Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for possession of a firearm while addicted to a narcotic drug.
Cornellier was booked for PRCS violation, possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sales.