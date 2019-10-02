When: November 15, 16, 22, and 23

OPENING NIGHT

Friday, November 15, 2019 Performance Schedule

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Where: David Marr Auditorium, 2200 Eureka Way, Redding, Run Time: Approximately 120 minutes.

Content Advisory: Appropriate for all audiences.

Buy Tickets: www.uprepmusical.org or at the door Tickets: $10 for children, students and seniors and $20 for adults.

On November 15, 16, 22 and 23, University Prep School will be jumping into a colorful world of underground dice-slinging, glitzy showgirls, and high-stakes romance in one of America’s most enduring

musical comedies—Guys and Dolls.

Synopsis

Luck Be a Lady Tonight! Frank Loesser’s classic musical about sinners and saints

follows Nathan Detroit as he sets up the biggest craps game in town under the eye of the law and straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown. In order to get Sarah out of the way, Nathan ropes notorious gambler, Sky Masterson, into a seemingly unwinnable bet that may turn Sarah’s world upside down. With lovable gamblers and overdue fiancés, Guys and Dolls is the perfect family or date night out.

A Tony Award winning musical and timeless film, Guys and Dolls boasts a variety of

well-known tunes including, “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The

Boat,” “Adelaide’s Lament,” and “If I Were a Bell.”