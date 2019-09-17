On September 13, 2019, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the area of Lakehead, California regarding a fatal traffic collision which occurred on northbound Interstate 5 near McCardle Flat Road. It was determined a vehicle was being driven the wrong way on the freeway, which resulted in a head-on collision with another motorist operating a 1992 Ford truck. The two occupants of the Ford truck suffered major injuries resulting from the collision and were pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The two occupants of the Ford truck have been positively identified by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office. The driver was positively identified as 29-year-old Austin Lee Miller of Weed, California. The passenger was positively identified as 30-year-old Ashley Marie Wright of Grants Pass, Oregon. Next-of-kin notifications have been made and postmortem examinations will be scheduled. The traffic collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.