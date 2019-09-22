On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at approximately 2:00 p.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Country Estates Drive to the residence belonging to Bradley Wayne Jordan, age 44. Jordan is currently on felony probation for 11366 H&S: Maintaining a residence for drug sales or use and 30305(a)(1) PC: Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Jordan was convicted of those crimes in early 2019. Jordan is also currently pending felony charges for a second probation search conducted in June of 2019 where he was arrested for 11366 H&S.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies contacted and detained Jordan as well as Robert Don Layson, age 32. Layson is known to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office through prior law enforcement contacts as well as for currently being on felony probation (Post Release Community Supervision) out of Tehama County for narcotics-related crimes.

During the investigation deputies located numerous items of drug paraphernalia throughout

the interior of the residence in violation of 11364(a) H&S: Possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2(a) PC: Violation of probation. Deputies also located a reported stolen motorcycle, a reported stolen air compressor, and reported stolen handheld radio communication devices. Through further investigation, deputies determined Layson was unlawfully in possession of the stolen property and placed him under arrest for felony charges of: 496(a) PC: Possession of stolen property with value greater than $950.00, 496d(a) PC: Possession of a reported stolen vehicle, and 1203.2(a) PC: Violation of probation. Arrangements were then made with the rightful property owners for the return of their items.

Based upon the drug paraphernalia located throughout the residence, Jordan was placed under arrest, again, for 11366 H&S, 11364(a) H&S, and 1203.2(a) PC. Both subjects were then transported to the Shasta County Jail where they were booked for their respective charges. During the booking process, Layson admitted to possessing heroin concealed on his person. Additional charges of 11350(a) H&S: Possession of a controlled substance were then added.