On November 13th, 2019 at 8:51 PM, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to 975 E. Cypress Ave. (Rite Aid) for a report of a robbery in progress. The reporting party is an employee who reported that two suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole prescription medication. The suspects did not display any weapons and fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Witnesses reported that the two suspects were last seen running southbound on Churn Creek Road away from Rite Aid. Officers searched the area utilizing a Redding Police Department K-9 and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol. The suspects were not located.

The Redding Police Department is asking for anyone that may have seen the two suspects pictured below, to contact the police department. The Redding Police Department would like to thank the multiple citizen witnesses and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance.

The suspects are described as two black males, one is approximately 6’2 and the other is approximately 5’11-6’0. Both suspects were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts.