On August 10, 2019 at 10:22 PM, Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the 700 block of Auditorium Drive regarding an armed robbery. Three juvenile victims, ages 11, 14 and 15, reported being robbed at gunpoint in the area. The 11 year old victim called 911 and told dispatchers that one of the suspects pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at his face and demanded cash. The victim feared he would be harmed if he did not give the suspect’s his property. The suspects stole the victim’s cash and fled the area on skateboards.
Several Officers responded to the area and within three minutes of the initial 911 call, the two male juvenile suspects, ages 14 and 15, were located. Both suspects were found riding their skateboards east on the Dana to Downtown River Trail access approximately three-quarters of a mile away from where the crime occurred. One of the suspects was in possession of black semi-automatic Airsoft pistol that, without close examination, looked identical to a real firearm.
All three victims recognized both suspects during in-field identifications. Both of the juvenile suspects were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The identity of the victims and the suspects is being withheld due to their age.