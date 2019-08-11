Several Officers responded to the area and within three minutes of the initial 911 call, the two male juvenile suspects, ages 14 and 15, were located. Both suspects were found riding their skateboards east on the Dana to Downtown River Trail access approximately three-quarters of a mile away from where the crime occurred. One of the suspects was in possession of black semi-automatic Airsoft pistol that, without close examination, looked identical to a real firearm.

All three victims recognized both suspects during in-field identifications. Both of the juvenile suspects were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The identity of the victims and the suspects is being withheld due to their age.