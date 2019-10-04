On October 3rd, 2019, at approximately 4:28 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to the 4000 block of Cedars Road in regards to a 911 call where the reporting party said his wife had called whispering someone was in their home and she was hiding with their children. As officers arrived on scene, two males in hooded sweatshirts were observed walking away from the area of the residence. When officers made contact with the victim she advised the two suspects that were in her house were the males in hooded sweatshirts.

Officers attempted to contact the two suspects but they fled on foot. Officers were able to capture both suspects after a short foot chase. The suspects were identified as two male juveniles ages 16 and 17 who had escaped from Shasta County Juvenile Hall earlier in the day at approximately 11:13 A.M.

Officers spoke further with the victim and learned the two juvenile suspects knocked on her door, forced their way into her residence, took one of her children’s cellular telephones, then began demanding clothing and food. The female victim was able to convince the suspects to allow her to check on her children in the back of the home, it was at this time she was able to send text messages to her husband and call for help. The husband then contacted law enforcement.

Both juveniles were booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall on charges of home invasion robbery, robbery, and resisting arrest.

The female victim and her children are not being named because they are victims of multiple crimes. The juvenile suspects are not being named due to their ages. Additionally, pictures of the juvenile suspects are unavailable due to their ages.