FaithWorks Community Coalition Inc operates The House of Cornelius, a transitional housing program for homeless Veterans. This 24-month program is designed with the end goal of healthier, happier and housed Veterans.

All of the Veterans at The House of Cornelius will be spending Christmas without family. The organization has the wish to make it a special holiday for these gentlemen who served our country!

Please consider supporting the House of Cornelius Christmas Party. We would like to offer a nice dinner and a gift to each of our residents

Reach out for more information or use the provided link to make a donation.

Donate Another form of donation is a wish list from the formerly homeless veterans: twin blankets (3), full-size blankets (2), full-size sheet set (1), bath towel/sheet (6), 38/30 tan pants, x large sweatshirt, 3x sweatshirt, slippers sizes: 9 1/2, 10, 11 1/2, and 12, size 12 socks, soft socks no size given, pillow, fruit wedges, snack foods, and food. If you would like to assist with any of these items please check in with Crystal to drop off or bring to Trish at Hair Country and she will deliver them to the vets. Please contact Crystal at 242-1441 for wish list delivery.

History of Faithwork:

For several years, the Anderson -Cottonwood area of southern Shasta County had a history of over 14 churches working together in a common ministry of providing emergency food and other referrals to local needy families through a non-profit corporation (Anderson-Cottonwood Christian Assistance). The pastors of these and other local churches also met monthly for prayer and fellowship as Anderson-Cottonwood Christian Leadership and to plan joint community activities such as baccalaureate services for graduating seniors at the two local high schools, inter-faith Thanksgiving and Pentecost services, and to exchange information regarding community needs. For more information go to https://www.faith-works.cc/