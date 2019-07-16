Tierra Robles Subdivision Planning Commission Hearing 
July 23, 2019 — 4:00 pm
1450 Court Street, Redding
Show Up Wearing Red And Speak Out!

From PATROL/No on 166 Homes committee

To ensure consideration by the Planning Commission, all written comments and materials concerning the proposed project must be submitted no later than Friday, July 19th, at 5:00 p.m.

 

If written comments and materials are not submitted on time or verbal statements are not made at the hearing, they won’t be part of the permanent record, making them inadmissible for any future litigation.

Email: Lisa Lozier, llozier@co.shasta.ca.us Subject: Submission for 7/23/19 Tierra Robles Planning Commission Hearing

Mail or Deliver to Lisa Lozier, Department of Resource Management, Planning Division, 1855 Placer Street, Suite 103, Redding CA, 96001

If you are presenting any materials at the Planning Commission meeting, bring 10 copies to present at the front dais.

SPEAKING AT THE PUBLIC HEARING
If you wish to speak at the Planning Commission meeting, upon arrival, you will need to fill out a “Request to Speak” form and turn the form in at the front dais. Your name will be called in the order received.SPEAKERS ARE LIMITED TO THREE MINUTE TALKS. Share facts and your experience of how the Tierra Robles Final Environmental Impact Report is inadequate in addressing your primary concern(s):

Re-Zoning for Suburban Sprawl, Unsafe and Overloaded Fire Evacuation Routes, Traffic and Road/Intersection Safety, Bella Vista Water District Supplies in Drought Years, Limited Deputy Sheriff Staffing and Long Response Times, A Community Wastewater/Septic System Needing Government Oversight,  A “Supersized” Over-tasked/Underfunded Home Owners Association or Community Services District and Biological/Aesthetic Degradation (please avoid “Not In My Backyard” arguments)

Go to https://shastapatrol.org for more information or to donate to the cause.
PLEASE SIGN THE “VOTE NO ON 166 HOMES TIERRA ROBLES” PETITION GOING TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AT: http://chng.it/yYkFZjJvMG
PATROL/NO ON 166 HOMES STEERING COMMITTEE (Your Volunteer Neighbors)
Brad Seiser, David Waters, Jean Sturm, Jim Griffith, Laura Baldwin, Mike Moffat, Nancy Main, Sandy Kotch, Sara Hoxie, Scott Tikalsky
P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 530-549-4743

Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands

PO Box 682

Palo CedroCA 96073-0682