Tierra Robles Subdivision Planning Commission Hearing
July 23, 2019 — 4:00 pm1450 Court Street, ReddingShow Up Wearing Red And Speak Out!
From PATROL/No on 166 Homes committee
To ensure consideration by the Planning Commission, all written comments and materials concerning the proposed project must be submitted no later than Friday, July 19th, at 5:00 p.m.
If written comments and materials are not submitted on time or verbal statements are not made at the hearing, they won’t be part of the permanent record, making them inadmissible for any future litigation.
Email: Lisa Lozier, llozier@co.shasta.ca.us Subject: Submission for 7/23/19 Tierra Robles Planning Commission Hearing
Mail or Deliver to Lisa Lozier, Department of Resource Management, Planning Division, 1855 Placer Street, Suite 103, Redding CA, 96001
If you are presenting any materials at the Planning Commission meeting, bring 10 copies to present at the front dais.
Re-Zoning for Suburban Sprawl, Unsafe and Overloaded Fire Evacuation Routes, Traffic and Road/Intersection Safety, Bella Vista Water District Supplies in Drought Years, Limited Deputy Sheriff Staffing and Long Response Times, A Community Wastewater/Septic System Needing Government Oversight, A “Supersized” Over-tasked/Underfunded Home Owners Association or Community Services District and Biological/Aesthetic Degradation (please avoid “Not In My Backyard” arguments)
Brad Seiser, David Waters, Jean Sturm, Jim Griffith, Laura Baldwin, Mike Moffat, Nancy Main, Sandy Kotch, Sara Hoxie, Scott Tikalsky
P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 530-549-4743
Mailing address:
Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands
Palo Cedro, CA 96073-0682