Tierra Robles Subdivision Planning Commission meeting July 23—4:00 p.m.
Board of Supervisor Chambers
There is strength in numbers, please plan to attend this very important meeting wearing red shirts to show support.
PATROL ORGANIZATION WEBSITE
(Petition is sent to the Planning Commissioners and Board of Supervisors)
2. SEND EMAIL LETTERS TO BOTH THE PLANNING COMMISSIONERS AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – IT IS CRITICAL TO ADD YOUR OWN PERSONAL COMMENTS TO THESE FORM LETTERS. GO TO https://shastapatrol.org AND USE THE LINKS ON THE “GET INVOLVED NOW” PAGE. If you can, post the petition link http://chng.it/L4HjHqZrm7 on your own Facebook and other social media pages. Invite others to send email letters to both the Planning Commissioners and Board of Supervisors at https://shastapatrol.org
The PALO CEDRO CITIZENS FOR RESPONSIBLE GROWTH (PCCRG) organization is currently selling “Support Palo Cedro” Red Tractor T-Shirts to express the uniqueness of our community and funds raised will go towards the “Oppose 24-Hr PC Arco” subcommittee.
Please purchase the shirts and wear them proudly at the July 23rd Planning Commission meeting and the future Board of Supervisor meeting.
T-shirts are $20.00 for any size – Supplies are limited, and more can be ordered if needed. Dates and locations for purchase listed below.
Friday, June 28 (5 pm – 7 pm) Cash only
Saturday, June 29 (8 am – 10 am) Cash and Venmo
Sunday, June 30 (5 pm – 7 pm) Cash only
Monday, July 1 (8 am – 10 am) Cash and Venmo
Location: OLD Rite Aid (north side of building) – Alternate location will be the south side of the building
At pick up — PCCRG can answer any questions you may have about the proposed 24-HOUR ARCO Gas Station/Car Wash Fast Food Restaurant Development.