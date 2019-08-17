The Anderson Police Department, Redding Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 7:00 pm and 10:15 pm on August 16st, 2019 on Highway 273 at Breckenridge Lane.

A total of 446 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened by officers. Ronald Horn, age 55 of Redding, Shannon Spear, age 29 of Redding, and Dana Vance, age 48 of Anderson, were arrested for DUI.

Nine drivers were cited for driving without a valid license, including a juvenile who caused a collision at the DUI checkpoint. Five drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license and their vehicles were towed.