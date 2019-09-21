39th Annual Honey Bee Festival, sponsored by the Palo Cedro Community Park Sept. 21 (8am-5p.m) Sept. 22 (8am-4pm) Bishop Quinn Catholic Center, 21893 Old 44 Dr, Palo Cedro Parking $2

On Sept 21st and 22nd, the Palo Cedro Community Park will be sponsoring the 39th Annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival at Bishop Quinn Catholic Community Center in Palo Cedro. The funds raised during the event will go towards the park’s continuing efforts of construction for a place for community members to enjoy.

Saturday and Sunday will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the Millville Odd Fellow/Rebekah’s Pancake Breakfast for $5 and will continue serving till 10:30 a.m. Afterward, festival-goers can visit booths of arts and craft, business, non-profit and information and learn some honey bee facts from this year’s American Honey Queen Hannah Sjostrom.

Some of the mainstay Honey Bee events available for the weekend are—the NorCal Antique Tractor & Engine Club on parade; local entertainment; and the famous live bee beard demonstration at 11:30.

Children will have plenty to do on both days—petting zoo; pony rides; and children’s beehive craft activities and games. Again this year, children are invited to come to the event dressed up in bee costume. A truly Bee-utiful sight of darling little bubble bees.

A tournament for a challenging sport of cornhole will be held on Sunday.

Fair-goers will not be leaving hungry for not lack of trying at an array of variety. The food booths will be offering for sale—Tamales, nachos, pulled pork, tacos with rice/beans, hot dogs, Indian tacos, ribs with salad/beans, lasagne with bread/salad, and tri-tip sandwiches. Soft drinks and water will be provided throughout the food court area, that include adult beverages of beer, wine, and the famous “Bee-Sting” drink.

For the sweet tooth—kettle corn, Italian ice, root beer floats and Dutch cover cobbler with ice cream will be available.

Don’t miss this year’s Palo Cedro entertaining family event from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22.