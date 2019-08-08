Free Mammogram Screening August 26-29th

Nor-Cal Think Pink will bring a mobile mammography bus to four rural communities offering free screenings to the underinsured/uninsured on the following dates: August 26th: Modoc County Public Health in Alturas August 27th: Tri Counties Bank in Fall River Mills August 28th: Shingletown Medical Center in Shingletown August 29th: Holiday Market in Chester

Free mammogram screening will be provided for women age 40 year’s old and over who have not had a mammogram within the past twelve months. Walk-ups are welcomed; however, women are strongly encouraged to reserve an appointment online at http://www.NorCalThinkPink.com or by calling 1-877-4AN-EXAM.

The mobile mammography service is funded by Nor-Cal Think Pink’s annual fundraiser, the Pretty in Pink Prom and the following sponsors; Seneca Hospital District, Shingletown Medical Center, Sierra Pacific Industries, and Tri Counties Bank.

Nor-Cal Think Pink has expanded its mission from breast cancer awareness to a hands-on approach with a focus on the underserved, rural communities throughout the North State. According to the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) in 2016, only 18% of women 40 years and older in the combined region of Del Norte, Siskiyou, Lassen, Trinity, Modoc, Plumas, and Sierra counties received a mammogram within the past two years. This is mostly attributed to the long travel distance to the nearest imaging clinic and lack of insurance. In 2018, Nor-Cal Think Pink fully funded its first free mammogram screening event in Fall River Mills screening thirty women who would otherwise have to drive 1.5 hours to Redding for a mammogram.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early detection is the best defense against breast cancer – when caught and treated early; breast cancer has a 98% cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach education with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self exams, and other early detection tools. We invite you to join us in our mission by supporting Think Pink and helping to spread the word about the importance of early detection To learn more about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit our website, NorCalThinkPink.com or follow us on Facebook.