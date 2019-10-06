By Palomino Armstrong,

WILL YOU SAVE MY LIFE??? (And my friends?)

The baby shown at right is going to ship if we do not step up! As of tonight, there are nine lives at stake. Rescue is overwhelming with the constant need for fundraisers, the calls you cannot say yes to, the constant cries for help. Yet once again, we are stuck.

We simply do not have enough funds to save all these kids.

We have to be responsible for the horses already at the rescue, and we cannot take on more if we cannot properly care for them.

That being said, I believe there are enough folks who care about these precious souls who will step up and help us save them. We have committed to paying for 5, but have not covered the costs yet. Again, we are going on faith, even committing to those 5.

It takes an average of approximately $350 per horse, to purchase, get them vetted and have their blood drawn, (so they can be transported) and get them home. That is just to “save them”, and that is just the beginning.. That does not include basic feed or any additional vet care etc.

We HAVE to have additional funds for feed & care (hay, grain, vaccines, etc.), or we cannot commit to saving them all.

Matt and I are willing to do the work, but the horses need your help now! You have saved so many lives, please let’s keep on “Gitten ‘Er done”’ and save ALL 9 of these lives.

The donkeys are in extremely poor shape health-wise. The stud is extremely aggressive, and has not only plowed over one of our favorite people and sent him flying, but he also BITES! Their hooves are in horrible shape, and they will need lots of extra care and vetting.

I am out of town and was actually trying to take a couple of “rescue free” days to have time to say goodbye to a much-loved friend. But this was a call I couldn’t ignore. (I know she would be unhappy if I let these innocent babies die, just because my heart is filled with sadness by her passing).

So in her honor, I am continuing the fight, and asking y’all for another miracle. Let’s save these lives. PLEASE donate now!!!

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO KEEP HELPING US SAVE MORE LIVES, YOU CAN GO TO:

You can go to gofundme You can go to Paypal if you would like to help these horses.

You can donate via check at: (PLEASE NOTE NEW PO BOX #) Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, PO Box # 233 Golconda, NV 89414

You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458

NO MATTER HOW BIG OR HOW SMALL – WE SAVE THEM ALL! SAVING GOD’S CRITTERS – FOUR FEET AT A TIME

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab

We are now part of the WIN Organization

WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882407_

If there are ever funds left over from the cost of the rescue itself, the monies are used to feed, vet, care for and provide shelter and proper fencing for the animals once they are saved.