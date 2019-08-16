Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett announced today that her office

has filed charges against Jason Elliott Keaton (age 49) alleging that he committed grand theft and petty theft.

Investigate reports revealed that six victims hired Keaton for residential drafting and

design services, and they paid him a down payment, or full payment, to perform the work. Three of the six victims lost their homes in the Carr Fire and hired Keaton to design their new homes. Keaton accepted payments from each of the victims, but never completed the services he was hired for and ultimately ceased communications with the victims when they would inquire about the status of their designs. The victims combined losses total $14,550.00. Anyone having additional information related to the case should contact the District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Unit at: 530-225-5391.

Redding Police Department Officer Darren Hull and District Attorney Investigator Kristy

Burns investigated the case. Assistance was provided from the Tehama County District

Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations in the arrest Keaton. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Anand “Lucky” Jesrani of the Office’s Consumer Protection Unit.

Keaton will be arraigned on September 23rd in Department 1 of the Shasta County

Superior Court.