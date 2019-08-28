The Women’s Fund of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation announced it will offer up to $50,000 in grant funding this year to local non-profits and government agencies for projects related to “Fostering Economic Opportunities.” Members of The Women’s Fund selected that focus area for the organization’s 2019 grant cycle with a vote of the membership during the first two weeks of May.

“Through collective philanthropy The Women’s Fund is excited to once again provide opportunities to improve the lives of women and their families in our community,” states Lori McNeill, current Chair of The Women’s Fund Cabinet. The Women’s Fund has provided over $330,000 in grant funding to local non-profits since 2010.

Grant applicants must address the 2019 focus area, “Fostering Economic Opportunities.” Efforts to address this focus area are vital in support of creating economic opportunities and/or developing skills to increase financial self-sufficiency for women and their families.