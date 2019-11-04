The Women’s Fund of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation celebrated ten years of collective philanthropy on October 28, 2019 by awarding $30,000 to two local non-profit organizations, and $5,000 to last year’s grantees through our Members’ Choice Bonus Award program. The grant recipients were announced at The Women’s Fund Annual Event held at City Hall in Redding. The focus area for this year’s grant funding was Developing Economic Opportunities, chosen by members of The Women’s Fund during their annual survey. The Developing Economic Opportunities focus area supports women who have a vision for a better future but need help taking steps to reach their goals, including creating economic opportunities for women and developing skills to increase financial self-sufficiency.

The grant winners for 2019 are:

Chico State Enterprises Foundation – $15,000 to support a Redding based educational event for high school girls investigating construction careers

Jefferson Economic Development Institute – $15,000 to support a leadership and business development program for 25 local Redding women

In addition, the winner of the Members’ Choice Bonus Award was announced. The Members’ Choice Bonus Award program allows members to directly participate and vote on an additional funding to help one of the previous year’s grantees continue their service to our community. This year’s Member’s Choice Bonus Award, a $3,000 grant voted on by the membership, was presented to California Heritage YouthBuild Academy (CHYBA). CHYBA will use the additional funding to support preparing students to be eligible for certain job positions. Additionally, last year’s other grantees, Empire Recovery Center and Pennies on Purpose, each received $1,000.

Since 2009, The Women’s Fund members have combined their donations and granted more than $300,000 to over 15 nonprofit organizations benefiting women and their families in the Redding area. Member contributions have been instrumental in growing The Women’s Fund Endowment Fund. The endowment was established in 2013 with the goal of creating a $500,000 fund by 2019 This goal was met ahead of schedule, in 2017, and the endowment now totals $594,000, ensuring The Women’s Fund will continue to positively impact the community into the future. Addressing the audience for the 10-year anniversary event, Kristen Schreder, a founding member, pointed out that “this is an example of how powerful collective giving can be.”