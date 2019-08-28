By Judy La Russa,

The treasured program, Kids Unlimited Institute of the Arts (KU or KUIA) has been given new life and vitality. In 1988, the non-profit organization was formed in Redding by professional musician and singer, Dawn Hess. Hess retired in 2017, and the program was then offered to Clayton, Kyle, and Matthew Thurmond—the Thurmond Triplets in August 2018.

Kids Unlimited is a summer program in singing, dancing and acting aimed to not only increase performance skills in children, teens and young adults ages seven through 20, but also to instill positive life-lessons that promote confidence, courage and commitment.

The Thurmond brothers have deep roots with Kids Unlimited. At the age of ten, the triplets call KU their summer home for seven years. The dancing, singing and acting bugs took hold and their love for the organization grew. “It is where we learned self-confidence, self-esteem, teamwork, discipline, hard work ethics and were able to follow our passions. KU was the one place where we felt most at home, to be ourselves, and molded us to be the performers we are now,” said Kyle.

­The three talented brothers have had the opportunity to work for major theatre companies from New York to Los Angeles and have had the great pleasure to work for Walt Disney Entertainment where all three portrayed the beloved role of Peter Pan in Southern California and Japan. They have also performed in regional theatres in Orange County and Los Angeles as well as National Broadway tours. Video of the three performing together link

Kyle Thurmond—CEO and Artistic Director

As the Artistic Director, Kyle is responsible for the content of the show, show title and theme. He is selecting the music and working closely with costume and lighting designers to create the highest quality of show as possible. He will also be responsible for Stage Team and Drama Directing. Currently, Kyle resides in Redding and splits his time between preparing for the 2020 show and teaching. Kyle holds a degree in Theatre Arts Drama and Stage Management.

Matthew Thurmond—Dance Supervisor

Matt is responsible for overseeing all choreography and staging to produce the highest Broadway-quality production possible. Matthew currently resides in New York pursuing his career in the performing arts. Matt will be returning to Redding prior to the 2020 production. Matt holds a Bachelor of Fine Art in Musical Theatre.

Clayton Thurmond—Business Manager

Clayton holds the responsibility of Camp Operations, Human Resources, and Finances. He currently resides in Orange County where he is teaching and pursuing his career in performing arts. Clayton holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies, Musical Theatre and Master’s Degree in Education.

Kids Unlimited has a Board of Directors and staff. Board members are President Karly Givilisco, Vice President Dave Burroughs, Secretary Teresa Burroughs, Treasurer Merrilee Walker and Directors Lisa Fervolstad, Summer Falls, Teresa Dunn, Catherine Kay, Tabitha Krick, Marcella Brown, Kristin Livingston, Clayton, Kyle and Matthew Thurmond. On staff as Technical Directors are Louis and Stephanie Hudson and Costume Designers are Beverly Reed, Lisa Gervolstad, Merrilee Walker and Marcella Brown.

The Kids Unlimited Company office is located behind Goodtimes Pizza in Palo Cedro. The office is next door to a dance studio, and they are looking to contact the owners to rent that space for various KU auditions and events in the future. “It’s such a cute studio and hidden gem in Palo Cedro! I would love to see us use it more than it is used now and really bring theatrical culture to the Palo Cedro area,” said Kyle.

In the summer of 2020, the new KU executives will be thrilled to begin working on the Kids Unlimited “Reimagined” production. KU will be offering a six-week adventure of music, singing, dancing, drama, lights, sets, and costumes with the combination of teachings from professional choreographers and music director that will end with multiple Broadway-caliber musical staged productions.

Registration for the KU six-week program has been slated for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Round Table Pizza Banquet Room in the Mt. Shasta Mall. A $135.00 non-refundable registration fee will be required at signups. A discount for siblings will be available. For more information or questions on tuition fundraising call (562) 217-7525.

Stay tuned for an upcoming website. To follow Kids Unlimited go to their Facebook Page