Shannon Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of The McConnell Foundation presented One SAFE Place Executive Director Angela Jones with a check for $100,000 this week. In January of this year, The McConnell Foundation awarded a Challenge Grant to One SAFE Place, matching donations up to $100,000 in 2019. Because of the community’s generous response to the opportunity to “double their impact,” OSP achieved the $100,000 goal by June of this year!

Over the last three years, One SAFE Place has experienced a significant rise in visits for services, with numbers growing from 6,500 service visits to nearly 10,000 in 2018. This growth can be attributed to increased community awareness of services offered through One SAFE Place and our partners, an awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault issues, and a greater willingness of victims to seek help because of community support. This includes a 22% increase after the Carr Fire.

“One SAFE Place (OSP) strives to continue providing services to all who seek them while looking for funding solutions in this climate of the new normal,” Angela Jones commented. “The McConnell Foundation and all of the donors who contributed toward the Challenge have made a huge impact for victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Shasta County. As we look at the continuing needs of our new budgetary year, we are pursuing new grant opportunities and other sustainable funding, and we ask for the community’s continued support.”

Jones also shared, “Matching funds are still available through the Business Challenge, whose first sponsors are Bob and Sandie Morrison with a $2,000 donation to match donations from business owners to One SAFE Place.”