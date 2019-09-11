On Saturday, October 19, 2019, The Maker’s Market will host a free event at the Pilgrim Congregational Church from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For several years, Pilgrim Congregational Church, located at 2850 Foothill Blvd in Redding has welcomed the community into their Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building for a free event (formerly The French Country Market) to raise money for local non-profits through the sale of lunch, homemade baked goods, vintage items, jewelry, and more. It’s an event that many locals look forward to each year; over 400 people have participated in each year’s event.