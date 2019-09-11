On Saturday, October 19, 2019, The Maker’s Market will host a free event at the Pilgrim Congregational Church from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For several years, Pilgrim Congregational Church, located at 2850 Foothill Blvd in Redding has welcomed the community into their Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building for a free event (formerly The French Country Market) to raise money for local non-profits through the sale of lunch, homemade baked goods, vintage items, jewelry, and more. It’s an event that many locals look forward to each year; over 400 people have participated in each year’s event.
This year they are centering the Market around local makers by reserving stalls to feature select artisans. To participate— online form link
The registration deadline is Thursday, September 19th; this will allow time for advertisement of participates in the market.
For additional information or answers to questions, please call, text or email, Lori McNeill at 408-781-6045.