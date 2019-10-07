Candidate Forum for Special Election

California State Assembly, District 1When: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Where: First United Methodist Church

1825 East Street, Redding

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

(Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m.) CANDIDATES

Elizabeth Betancourt Megan Dahle

Moderated by The League of Women Voters® of the Redding Area FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO

https://www.facebook.com/LeagueOfWomenVotersRedding/

DON’T FORGET TO VOTE BY NOVEMBER 5TH

The League of Women Voters® of the Redding Area (LWVRA) and the First United Methodist Church will be co-sponsoring a Candidate Forum for the special election, scheduled for November 5th, to fill the vacant California State Assembly, District 1 seat. That forum will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, at the First United Methodist Church, 1825 East Street in Redding from 6 to 8 p.m. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

This forum will be moderated by the LWVRA and attendees will have the opportunity to submit written questions to be asked of the candidates. Also both candidates will be available to talk with individual attendees following the question/answer session.

There are two candidates who have qualified for this election (the “top two” from the special primary election held on August 27). They are Megan Dahle and Elizabeth Betancourt. Both have confirmed that they will participate in this forum.