After speaking the Bible dramatically from memory this summer at the life-size Noah’s Ark in Kentucky, the Bible Memory Man is once again touring the north state. Tom Meyer will be speaking in Manton on Sunday, September 15, at Manton Community Church (31555 Forward Rd.) at 10:45 am. Meyer, who learned the ancient art of memorization while studying for 1,000 days in the Holy Land, will present a feast for the ears as he quotes dramatically from heart the entire New Testament book of James, and then comments on the book from his experiences of living in Jerusalem. Meyer has spoken the Bible from memory in over 30 states and in front of celebrities like Chuck Norris and leaders of the world like the President of Israel; he will be sure to hold the attention of both old and young alike. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more info. visit www.thescripturecannotbebroken.com or call (530) 474-5156.