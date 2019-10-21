By Palomino Armstrong

ANOTHER 911 CALL! They just do not stop in our world.

2 More wild babies at the shipper’s so far, (and most likely more to come!) Folks have seen multiple “traps” that are currently full of wild horses, right now, today!

We received an urgent call for a group of kids that are shipping in a few days? 6 Domestics, 3 more older, “gentle giants”, who were purportedly driving horses, and 3 older saddle horses. All of these horses worked their lives away, and now that they are no longer needed, they have been thrown in the trash.

Let’s show them that timing aside, no matter what time of year, their lives DO matter! Rescue is never convenient, and this is the worst time of year to be taking on more horses. However, their lives ALWAYS matter, even if it is freezing outside and it takes tremendous amounts of work to care for them.

We will save as many as we can get funding for. But this means being responsible and knowing we have enough money to not only “buy them”, but to vet them, transport them and feed and care for them properly through the winter months, or until we can get them adopted.

So it will be up to y’all, as always. YOU decide how many more we can save. Y’all are amazing, but we simply cannot do this without you. We are exhausted, but we had to put it out there and give these guys a chance.

Big Matt was colicking the 2nd night we got him. He is a hot mess, and needs lots of prayers. His heart rate was double what it should have been and the vet was very concerned. Sadly, he is a very long way from being “out of the woods’. We are hoping and praying his new drug protocol will provide comfort and not too many side effects.

We have already spent a fortune on him, but he needs as much help as we can give him. At this time, he cannot seem to lie down. A horse HAS to be able to lie down, or it will be a death sentence. He is exhausted and when he tried to lay down, he got half way down, and it was too hard for him. He started moaning, and then finally stood back up. Vet has him starting on some good meds, so we will see if we can make him comfortable and give him a good quality of life.

Can you imagine weighing 1900 pounds, your feet and legs hurting, and not being able to lie down to rest and get off of them? We HAVE TO MAKE SURE his quality of life is one that he deserves! Horses also need to sleep. 🙁

We will be heading home with this current group of kids tomorrow. How many we will be able to pick up when we come back depends on you. Please help us save and take care of as many as possible.

We are also praying other folks will step up and help these horses, but for now, all we can do is try and save as many as we can.

Thank you as always for your miracles and your prayers!