Jamie Smith Memorial Bench The group of volunteers from the Palo Cedro community is taking donations to install a memorial bench at the Palo Cedro Park in the name of Dr. Jamie Smith. If readers wishing to make a donation towards this bench can mail your donation to: Palo Cedro Park. PO Box 1112, Palo Cedro, CA 96073. Please note on check that this is for the Smith bench.

From Susan Bradfield volunteer from the Honey Bee Festival

Last weekend was a delight that brought in records numbers during the 39th Annual Honey Bee Festival—raffle tickets and t-shirts were sold and a fun scavenger hunt was provided to adults and children at the information booth. The raffle baskets were displayed in booth raising funds for the Palo Cedro Community Park. The basket committee would like to thank the following community members/businesses who donated to this endeavor—Napa, Shell, SNAP, Another Chance, Kent’s Market, Trish Palmer, Marlene Infusion, Shasta Beekeepers Association, Earthwalk Massage and Meditation, Evelyn Steyskal, Merrilee Walker, Carolyn Furnish, Jan Clipper, Kathy Rich, Consignment Corner, Hair Country, and Susan Bradfield.

Also at the booth was a fun activity of a scavenger hunt. Over 600 children and adults searched the Festival grounds to seek food items that are pollinated by honey bees. The winners were gifted with a goodie when they returned with their completed list.

If readers would like to purchase a Park t-shirt can go to their Facebook Page for information.