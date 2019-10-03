United Way of Northern California’s 2-1-1 helpline is partnering with Dignity Health Community Grants to offer opioid education and information. Residents can

access the resources by texting “OPIOID” to 898-211.

The innovative Opioid Texting Program gives someone the ability to anonymously and

immediately get information and resources regarding opioid use treatment and support.

By texting “OPIOID” to 898-211 and providing a Shasta County ZIP Code, the client can choose from the following options:

 General Information on opioid use

 Resources for a person concerned about others using opioids

 Resources for someone who needs them personally

 Option for professional and service providers

Additionally, clients can dial 2-1-1 at any time to speak directly with a 2-1-1 Specialist.

The text service, like all services provided by 2-1-1 NorCal, is free of charge for the user.

According to the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency, 48 percent of drug

poisoning deaths in the county between 2013 and 2017 included one or more opioids as a

contributing cause of death.

“This is a critical health issue for our community. We are grateful to Dignity Health and Mercy Hospital for calling out this issue in their Community Health Needs Assessment and for providing funding so we can join others in tackling this problem,” said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO of United Way of Northern California.

UWNC, 2-1-1 NorCal, and Dignity Health hope to connect at least 500 community members to the program via text message in the first year.

About United Way of Northern California:

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community. UWNC is active in disaster relief and recovery, raises funds for non-profit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. For more information about United Way of

Northern California visit www.norcalunitedway.org.