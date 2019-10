SNAP Pet Adoption of the Week

Socks is super sweet, playful, and loves people! About two years old, she gets along great with other cats and is spayed, vaccinated, and house-trained.

Socks is available for adoption through S.N.A.P. (Spay, Neuter & Protect) in Palo Cedro. Please contact us at (530) 547-2050 or snap.spayneuterandprotect@ gmail.com for additional information.