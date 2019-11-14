On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, SVFD Auxiliary and Santa will be sponsoring the Annual Kids’ Christmas Shoppe at Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department’s Van Stellman Training Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Hosted by the Ridge Rider News, kids aged 4 to 12, can come and shop for presents (items are 50 cents each) to give to their parents and family. Santa himself will be in the Fire Truck Bay with popcorn and tasty treats.

If you would like to donate items or make a cash donation for the Kids’ Christmas Shoppe you can drop them off at the SVFD Van Stellman Hall on the Friday before the event, December 6th, from 9:00 am to noon or contact Mary Chambers at 474-1759 or Ann Marie Tarvin at 474-1553 and they can make arrangements with you.

Item suggestions: We are looking for items that kids (up to 15 items per child) could give to parents, siblings, other relatives or friends; i.e. cute socks, tools, books, picture frames, games, nick·nacks; really anything that would make a nice gift for the kids to give. Items need to be in good condition but do not need to be new and should not be wrapped. I‘m sure we all have a few items in our closets and garages that we just keep looking at and thinking, “one of these days I’m going to use this”, but two years later it is still sitting there. We appreciate your support and the kids will appreciate being able to give their loved one’s presents for Christmas!!

Further information can be found on the SVFD20 website https://www.svfd20.org/