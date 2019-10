FALL IS HERE!It is that time of year for SOUP!

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, the Shingletown Volunteer Fire Dept (SVFD) Auxiliary will be serving up several choices of soup, rolls, and great desserts from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Adults $10.00 and Children (12 & under) $5.00. Event held at the Van Stellman Hall.

Further information can be found on the SVFD20 https://www.svfd20.org/