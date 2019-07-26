On July 26, 2019, at approximately 12:45 am, Officer Odell was patrolling in the area of White Hawk Estates. While in the 3900 block of Teton Drive, Officer Odell observed a suspicious suspect prowling the neighborhood. Officer Odell attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was later identified as Richard Steven Siscogreendale, 28 years of old, of Cottonwood, Ca. However, Siscogreendale fled the area on foot and attempted to hide near the porch area of a residence.

Officer Odell was able to locate Siscogreendale and attempted to take him into custody. Pepper spray and a Taser had to be used to arrest Siscogreendale, as he tried to fight with Officer Odell. Siscogreendale was found to be in possession of burglary tools and on Post Release Community Supervision.

Siscogreendale was booked into the Shasta County jail for prowling, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and a violation of Post Release Community Supervision. The Redding Police Department would like to remind you to please report any suspicious activity in your neighborhoods.