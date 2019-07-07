According to involved parties and witnesses, Katelyn was driving her silver 2014 Nissan Versa passenger vehicle westbound on Placer Street at approximately 80 miles per hour. During this time her 5-year-old son was on her lap and both Katelyn and her son were unrestrained in the car. Katelyn made a right-hand turn onto northbound Pine Street and collided with a blue 2015 Honda Accord driven by Brian Thomas, 41 years old of Redding. The vehicles left the roadway and struck a Cal Trans power box cutting power to the signal lights at the intersection. Brian was wearing his seatbelt during the collision.

Immediately following the collision, Katelyn handed her son to a friend who happened upon the collision and she then fled the scene. Katelyn was later returned to the scene and cooperated with a DUI investigation. Katelyn admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin an hour prior to driving and being addicted to illegal drugs. While driving, she was allowing her 5-year-old to steer the vehicle. She was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving while addicted to drugs, hit and run, and child endangerment and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

No involved parties sustained injuries, but did have complaints of pain. The 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Cal Trans responded to the scene to secure the power box and render it safe. They were unable to immediately make necessary repairs and restore power to the traffic signals. A crew will begin making repairs in the morning. Until that time, the signals remain inoperable and stop signs were placed at the intersection. Drivers need to be cautious when driving in the area.