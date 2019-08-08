On August 7th, 2019, a SINTF Agent and officers from the Redding Police Department assisted Child and Family Services in conducting a welfare check of two juveniles residing at a residence on the 2900 block of Polk Street in Redding. This investigation led to the discovery of ongoing methamphetamine and heroin use in the home in the presence of the children. As a result, the children were taken into protective custody.

David Richard Capelli III, 35 years, was identified as an occupant of this residence and a suspect related to the child endangerment investigation. A further look into his criminal history revealed a non-extraditable felony warrant from the State of Washington for the rape of a child in the third degree and child molestation in the third degree. This warrant was issued in 2005 and Capelli has been evading arrest since.

A SINTF Agent worked with representatives from the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as well as the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office to obtain motion and order to extend extradition nationwide. After obtaining the order, SINTF agents initiated a surveillance operation to locate Capelli during the evening hours. With the assistance of officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit, Capelli was apprehended without incident. He was booked at the Shasta County Jail and is pending extradition to Washington.