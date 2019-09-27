On Friday, September 27th, 2019, at approximately 3:18 A.M., Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were flagged down in the area of the ARCO/AM PM gas station located in the 4600 block of Churn Creek Road. A witness observed a male suspect driving a large construction excavator down Churn Creek Road. The suspect was identified as 37 year old, Remore Allen Smith, of North Carolina. Deputies were advised that Smith drove the excavator into the overhang at the gas station causing extensive damage. Witnesses on the scene were able to convince Smith to stop the excavator prior to him driving it into the store.

RPD officers arrived on scene and took over the investigation. It was determined that Smith stole the construction excavator from the northbound on ramp of South Bonnyview Road onto Interstate 5. Smith drove the excavator onto Churn Creek Road where he struck a light pole. Smith continued to drive the excavator through the Chevron gas station and into the gas pump area of the ARCO/AM PM gas station. Smith then drove the excavator into the overhang. When officers arrived and contacted Smith, he briefly struggled prior to being taken into custody.

Smith was placed under arrest for stealing a vehicle, resisting arrest and for hit and run.