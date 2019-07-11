On July 11, 2019 at 3:04 a.m., Melody Gardiner, 41 years of age of Redding walked into the Emergency Room of Shasta Regional Medical Center requesting assistance. Gardiner had been stabbed and was bleeding significantly. The victim was able to provide an initial statement and advised officers that the incident took place on the Sacramento River Trail near the dead end of Bechelli Lane where she had been camping. Additionally, during the attack the suspect was yelling her own name as she was stabbing the victim. Gardiner identified the suspect as Margaret Brice, 26 years of age of Redding and relayed that she had been Brice the day before but there hadn’t been any problems.

The victim was able to walk to the hospital. The victim’s injuries were severe but not life threatening.

Officers began backtracking from the scene of the crime toward Hilltop Drive. Officer Audrey Sterrett located Brice on Churn Creek Road near Mistletoe Lane. Brice had blood on her clothing consistent with having been involved in an altercation. Brice is on parole and refused to speak with officers. Brice didn’t have any knives or box cutters upon being captured.

Brice was transported to the Shasta County Jail where she was booked for attempted murder and a parole violation. Although an unprovoked attack, the initial investigation revealed that Brice and the victim do know each other.