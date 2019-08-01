On July 30th in the afternoon, a citizen reported her car stolen from her driveway in the Westwood Village neighborhood of Redding. The victim shared video surveillance of the suspect stealing her car with police and on social media.

On August 1st at about 3:00 am, Officer Wion and Field Training Officer Berg were on patrol and observed Christopher Cody WINN, 32 years old of a Redding, walking on Westside Road near Westwood Avenue. WINN matched the description of the vehicle theft suspect and was wearing the same shorts and shoes as the suspect in the security video.